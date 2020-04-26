Arts & Entertainment

Laurel Canyon musicians put on neighborhood porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders

While they can't play at public venues, a group of musicians in Laurel Canyon have found a way to still do what they love while lifting neighborhood spirit.
By
LAUREL CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many are turning to music to provide some much needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

From DJs hosting social media dance parties to virtual sing-alongs, many are finding creative ways to connect with others while, of course, apart. While they can't play at public venues, a group of musicians in Laurel Canyon have found a way to still do what they love while lifting neighborhood spirit.

On Saturday evenings, the musicians set up porch concerts for all residents to step outside and enjoy.

Bill Bonk, a former professional musician and music teacher, his 13-year-old daughter and 14-year-old neighbor have taken it upon themselves to play music in front of a physically distanced audience standing in a quiet neighborhood street.

As a musician, Bonk says it's been frustrating to stay home and away from crowds to perform for.

16-year-old Costa Mesa singer livestreams front yard concerts for her neighbors
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kennedy Givens livestreams her singing performances from her Costa Mesa front yard during coronavirus pandemic.



"We're all dying to play and this is a way to do it in a safe way and I think the canyon is all about being together... and since we have to be apart, we're trying to be together, but still be apart," he said.

Residents in the neighborhood say the makeshift concerts have given them something to look forward to during these unique times.

"We're all staying at home and isolating, so for us to be able to come out and just be on the street and still keep our distance, but to enjoy a little bit of music, is really exciting," said Marieke Boorman.

In Hollywood, DJ Shammy Dee has taken his show to the rooftop of his apartment building.

Inspired by online videos of people playing music from balconies all over the world, he says he wants to bring his neighborhood together and spread joy with music.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlaurel canyonlos angeleslos angeles countyconcertstay home storiescoronavirusfree concertstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands pack OC beaches for second-straight day as heat wave continues
LAPD Chief praises Angelenos for avoiding beaches amid heat wave
NFL Draft: Rams optimistic after adding 4 key players
5 Fwy shut down for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 895
Show More
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform for All Together Now
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
More TOP STORIES News