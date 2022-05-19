school funding

LAUSD receives more than $44M in state grant funds aimed to bolster under-resourced school campuses

EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD gets more than $44M in grant funds for under-resourced campuses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District received more than $44 million in state grant funds aimed at bolstering educational programs at traditionally under-resourced community school campuses.

According to the district, community schools contribute significantly to higher graduation rates and help close the racial equity gap.

"Unfortunately, schools in communities with high rates of poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity lack the funds to address student mental health issues, improve wellness, and support learning recovery,'' state Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond said in a statement. "That's why this program is so exciting. Well-resourced community schools have the potential to transform students' lives and improve the well-being of families, thus uplifting entire communities.''

The state Board of Education awarded $649 million to districts and schools across the state as part of a 7-year, $3 billion Community Schools Partnership Program.

RELATED: LAUSD adds days to 2022-23 school year in effort to help with pandemic recovery
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles Unified School District has added more days to the 2022-23 school year in an effort to help with academic recovery efforts.



"Community Schools are a proven and effective model that has been shown to contribute significantly to higher graduation rates and to help close the racial equity gap,'' Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and LAUSD board President Kelly Gonez said in a joint statement. "With this significant state investment, we can further work to make a positive difference in the lives of our students and families.''

The LAUSD received more than $44 million in grant funds.



City News Service contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angelescalifornialos angeles countyschool resourceslausdeducationhigh schoolschool fundingschoolsschoolpublic school
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SCHOOL FUNDING
Azusa High School low enrollment forces multiple schools to integrate
Community college receives funds to support students
Proposed bill aims to change the way California schools are funded
Ceiling at Lynwood High School collapses due to 'shortcuts'
TOP STORIES
Kidnapped SoCal teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
FTC warns about baby formula scams on the rise amid shortage
16-year-old girl stabbed by classmate in Montclair, police say
$45,000 reward offered in case of teen killed in Inglewood shooting
Controversy surrounds Villanueva over campaign ad filmed in church
House passes terrorism bill after shooting in Buffalo, New York
More than 50 brown pelicans found injured, sick or starving in SoCal
Show More
Norwalk teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 2 students
Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before OC church attack
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
SoCal: Public warned of unlicensed COVID testing sites as cases rise
Federal agency probing Tesla crash that killed 3 in Newport Beach
More TOP STORIES News