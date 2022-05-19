LAUSD receives more than $44M in state grant funds aimed to bolster under-resourced school campuses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11798116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles Unified School District has added more days to the 2022-23 school year in an effort to help with academic recovery efforts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District received more than $44 million in state grant funds aimed at bolstering educational programs at traditionally under-resourced community school campuses.According to the district, community schools contribute significantly to higher graduation rates and help close the racial equity gap."Unfortunately, schools in communities with high rates of poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity lack the funds to address student mental health issues, improve wellness, and support learning recovery,'' state Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond said in a statement. "That's why this program is so exciting. Well-resourced community schools have the potential to transform students' lives and improve the well-being of families, thus uplifting entire communities.''The state Board of Education awarded $649 million to districts and schools across the state as part of a 7-year, $3 billion Community Schools Partnership Program."Community Schools are a proven and effective model that has been shown to contribute significantly to higher graduation rates and to help close the racial equity gap,'' Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and LAUSD board President Kelly Gonez said in a joint statement. "With this significant state investment, we can further work to make a positive difference in the lives of our students and families.''The LAUSD received more than $44 million in grant funds.