LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Unified School District board member Refugio "Ref" Rodriguez resigned from the panel Monday after pleading guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and several misdemeanors in a case involving reimbursements to his 2015 campaign donors.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, Rodriguez will be sentenced to three years of probation and serve 60 days of community service.
He is also expected to reach a settlement Monday with the city's Ethics Commission, admit that he carried out a money-laundering scheme by reimbursing 25 donors, and agree to pay a $100,000 fine.