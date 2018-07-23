LAUSD board member Ref Rodriguez pleads guilty in money-laundering scheme, resigns

Ref Rodriguez resigned from the panel after pleading guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and several misdemeanors. (KABC)

Los Angeles Unified School District board member Refugio "Ref" Rodriguez resigned from the panel Monday after pleading guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and several misdemeanors in a case involving reimbursements to his 2015 campaign donors.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Rodriguez will be sentenced to three years of probation and serve 60 days of community service.

He is also expected to reach a settlement Monday with the city's Ethics Commission, admit that he carried out a money-laundering scheme by reimbursing 25 donors, and agree to pay a $100,000 fine.
