LAUSD board approves policy limiting new charter school locations at district campuses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new Los Angeles Unified School District policy will limit where charter schools can operate on the district's sites.

The LAUSD Board of Education approved the policy on Tuesday.

It prohibits the new location of charters at an unspecified number of campuses with special space needs or programs.

The policy is scheduled to take effect starting with the 2025-26 school year.

It will also apply to new charter schools requesting space.

The LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the U.S., with over 565,000 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade at over 1,400 schools and centers.