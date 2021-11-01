Deadline passes for LAUSD athletes and band members to get vaccinated; district enacts proof mandate

The district's deadline has passed for children ages 12 and older to receive at least one shot if they want to take part in such extra-curricular activities. Proof of vaccination is now required by the LAUSD.
Student-athletes were required to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine by Oct. 3 and their second no later than Oct. 31. Any students who are 18 are eligible for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
According to the Los Angeles Times, about 70% of students impacted by the district's mandate deadline had shown proof of receiving at least one shot as of Oct. 25.
LAUSD student-athlete vaccination rates reflect a citywide issue, with rates lower in lower-income communities.
The vaccine deadline could have a significant impact on organized sports within the LAUSD. High school football playoffs are scheduled to start this week.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide mandate, which will require all children to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend public and private schools, won't take effect until the school term that starts after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval. The mandate would be phased in starting with seventh-12th grades, followed by students in K-6th grades.
State officials have said the requirement could begin as early as next fall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.