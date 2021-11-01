Education

Deadline passes for LAUSD athletes and band members to get vaccinated; district enacts proof mandate

EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD deadline passes for student-athletes to get vaccinated for COVID

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination but have not received the shot are now ineligible to participate in school sports, band and drill team, following the district's enactment of its previously announced mandate.

The district's deadline has passed for children ages 12 and older to receive at least one shot if they want to take part in such extra-curricular activities. Proof of vaccination is now required by the LAUSD.

Student-athletes were required to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine by Oct. 3 and their second no later than Oct. 31. Any students who are 18 are eligible for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

According to the Los Angeles Times, about 70% of students impacted by the district's mandate deadline had shown proof of receiving at least one shot as of Oct. 25.

LAUSD student-athlete vaccination rates reflect a citywide issue, with rates lower in lower-income communities.

LAPD investigating alleged on-campus sexual assault of girl by Hamilton High students
EMBED More News Videos

LAPD has opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a female student at Hamilton High School that reportedly involved several male students.


The vaccine deadline could have a significant impact on organized sports within the LAUSD. High school football playoffs are scheduled to start this week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide mandate, which will require all children to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend public and private schools, won't take effect until the school term that starts after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval. The mandate would be phased in starting with seventh-12th grades, followed by students in K-6th grades.

State officials have said the requirement could begin as early as next fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countylausdbandcovid 19 vaccineschool athleticsstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News