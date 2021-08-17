LAUSD hoping for smoother return to campus after long lines, delays on first day

On Monday, long lines were seen wrapped around several school campuses, including North Hollywood High School, as students waited to get the all-clear to enter the classroom.
One of the factors that contributed to the first-day frustrations was the Daily Pass app, which is used by the district to screen students' health and verify their negative COVID-19 test. All students and staff are required to be tested weekly in order to be on campus, regardless of vaccination status.
District officials say the app created delays because about 400,000 people were trying to use it at the same time.
One LAUSD school board member said for the second-largest school district in the nation, things are always going to be chaotic, and the pandemic was bound to create more bumps in the road.
"Some of the challenge was unrelated to the app, some was kids were coming to enroll and so we actually had to enroll new students. Others didn't have their baseline testing," said board member Nick Melvoin, who added that they are working on kinks in terms of entrances and exits on campus.
The district also said they spoke with the makers of the app at Microsoft to make sure it can handle the capacity they promised, and were told the issues should be resolved.