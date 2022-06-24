LAUSD offering in-person summer school to TK through 12th grade students

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The pandemic changed the way students learned and socialized. Los Angeles Unified School District officials say many students struggled with remote learning to complete assignments or get the help they need.
LAUSD recognized the effect on students' academic performance, and in turn, is offering in-person summer school for all of its students, TK to 12th grade.
The district is also offering Pre-K summer opportunities to their youngest learners.
The superintendent welcomed students to summer learning on Wednesday.
"That's why we have this summer school experience that has enrolled an excess of 101,000 students. They're getting credit recovery opportunities, academic acceleration, arts and music and the fun stuff. In addition to that, they are getting three free meals a day, in addition to afterschool care if there's a need to do so," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
Virtual learning is still available, but this is the first time in more than two years that there is a face-to-face summer school experience.
Bell High School's principal says this year they have about 900 students enrolled in their summer credit recovery program.
"We're offering classes for students who either failed a course or received a D, so they can be college and career ready. We also have seniors who may have missed a class or two for graduation and so they will be able to make up those classes and graduate as part of our summer graduation," said Felipe Barragan.
If you're interested in signing up your child, you can go to the LAUSD summer school page.
