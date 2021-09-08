LAUSD board to consider vaccine mandate for students 12 and older

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10989389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The union representing teachers of the Los Angeles Unified School District is pushing for a COVID vaccine requirement for all eligible students.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- All eligible students aged 12 and over in the Los Angeles Unified School District would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes under a proposal going before the district's Board of Education Thursday.The board has called a special meeting for 2 p.m. Thursday to consider the mandate. According to the agenda, the proposal would require "COVID-19 vaccinations for all students who access in-person instructional programs operated on district facilities, who are 12 years of age and older."People under age 12 are ineligible for COVID vaccines, since none of the currently available vaccinations have been approved for use in that age group. The Pfizer vaccine is approved on an emergency use basis for people aged 12-15, and it has full authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and over.According to the county Department of Public Health, 60.8% of residents aged 12-15 in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 2.Details about the district's proposed student vaccine mandate - including a planned start date for the requirement - were not immediately available.United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing LAUSD teachers, recently announced its support for a vaccine mandate for students. The district already requires weekly COVID testing for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status.All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that a majority of LAUSD board members either favor a mandate or are leaning toward favoring such a requirement. School board president Kelly Gonez told the paper a mandate would be a wise step to take "within a reasonable timeline." She said the effective date of such a requirement would depend on factors such as conducting outreach to families.According to The Times, board member Jackie Goldberg is in full support of a vaccine mandate for students, while members Nick Melvoin, Scott Schmerelson and George McKenna said they are willing to consider a mandate while following the advice of health experts. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has repeatedly called increased vaccination rates the only way to end the COVID pandemic.The Culver City Unified School District has approved a vaccine mandate for students, although it will not take effect until November in anticipation of a vaccine receiving full FDA authorization for use in those aged 12-15.