LAUSD set to begin phased return to classroom learning this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some of the Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will welcome back the youngest students this week with strict protocols in place.It has been a year since LAUSD students have stepped foot on a campus, and beginning Tuesday, the district will begin to return students to the classroom in a phased-in approach.Kindergarten and first-graders return to 72 schools for a few hours beginning Tuesday. Beginning the week of April 19, the remaining elementary schools will reopen. Middle school and high schools will welcome back students during the week of April 26.All students returning to campus are required to receive a COVID-19 test. Hollywood High School is one of the sites testing students heading back to class.As part of the district's safe return to school guidelines, parents must have their children tested, which will be followed by weekly tests at campuses. Students will also have to answer a daily health screening questionnaire prior to entering their school.In addition, LAUSD is opening 25 school-based vaccine centers to serve school families in underserved communities. The district will provide a COVID-19 shot to 16 years and older who are family members of students and are community members.Parents looking to make an appointment for their child can call the LAUSD COVID hotline at 213-443-1300.