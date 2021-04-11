Education

LAUSD set to begin phased return to classroom learning this week

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD set for students to return to school

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some of the Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will welcome back the youngest students this week with strict protocols in place.

It has been a year since LAUSD students have stepped foot on a campus, and beginning Tuesday, the district will begin to return students to the classroom in a phased-in approach.

Kindergarten and first-graders return to 72 schools for a few hours beginning Tuesday. Beginning the week of April 19, the remaining elementary schools will reopen. Middle school and high schools will welcome back students during the week of April 26.

All students returning to campus are required to receive a COVID-19 test. Hollywood High School is one of the sites testing students heading back to class.

LAUSD opens first 2 of 25 COVID vaccination sites for students, families

As part of the district's safe return to school guidelines, parents must have their children tested, which will be followed by weekly tests at campuses. Students will also have to answer a daily health screening questionnaire prior to entering their school.

In addition, LAUSD is opening 25 school-based vaccine centers to serve school families in underserved communities. The district will provide a COVID-19 shot to 16 years and older who are family members of students and are community members.

Parents looking to make an appointment for their child can call the LAUSD COVID hotline at 213-443-1300.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslausdcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicstudentsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News