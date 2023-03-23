Thousands of service workers backed by teachers continued to strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District on Thursday, the final day of a planned three-day walkout.

LAUSD strike stretches into third and final day with no deal in place

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 are back on the pickets lines Thursday, the final day of a planned three-day strike, at the BD Bus Yard in Los Angeles. They will conclude their walkout Thursday and return to work Friday, the union confirmed.

No contract settlement was announced, though talks are again taking place between the district and union, facilitated by Mayor Karen Bass.

According to a union statement Wednesday night, "The strike will conclude Thursday after a boisterous rally at Los Angeles State Historic Park where thousands of workers will issue their strong, unified call for LAUSD to bargain fairly."

"SEIU Local 99 school workers plan to return to schools Friday, March 24," the statement added.

The end of the three-day walkout will enable some 400,000 students to return to classes after missing three straight days.

Negotiations will continue, with Bass' office saying the mayor "will continue to work privately with all parties to reach an agreement to reopen the schools and guarantee fair treatment of all LAUSD workers."

No other specifics were offered. However, Max Arias, president of SEIU Local 99, issued a statement Wednesday supporting the mayor's involvement.

"We are grateful that the mayor has stepped in to provide leadership in an effort to find a path out of our current impasse," Arias said. "Education workers have always been eager to negotiate as long as we are treated with respect and bargained with fairly, and with the mayor's leadership we believe that is possible."

The LAUSD issued a statement that said district officials "have been in conversation with SEIU Local 99 leaders with the assistance and support of Mayor Bass."

"We continue to do everything possible to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our employees, corrects historic inequities, maintains the financial stability of the district and brings students back to the classroom," according to the district. "We are hopeful these talks continue and look forward to updating our school community on a resolution."

The roughly 30,000 workers represented by SEIU Local 99 walked off the job Tuesday amid stalled labor talks focused primarily on the union's demand for a 30% salary boost.

The workers -- including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and others -- were joined in sympathy by about 30,000 members of the United Teachers Los Angeles union, which is engaged in labor talks of its own with the district, seeking a 20% pay hike for its members.