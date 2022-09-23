Eyewitness Newsmakers: Fentanyl, cyberattack, AC in schools - LAUSD superintendent tackling hurdles

From fentanyl overdoses to a major cyberattack, the LAUSD is facing some big challenges. On this episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers, Marc Brown talks to the man whose job it is to tackle it all - Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

On this episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho opened up to Marc Brown about hurdles he's facing in his new post, along with his hopes for the future.

One thing discussed is the drug and overdose crisis engulfing the district. He explained what he thinks needs to happen -- from a student's home and to the classroom -- in hopes of preventing more deaths.

Carvalho also addressed the massive cyberattack that crippled the school district earlier this month, announcing new tactics to hopefully keep something similar from happening again.

As the temperatures rise amid climate change, Carvalho explained the need for every school to have proper air conditioning.

Advanced AC and air filtration systems are being installed across the district, with a completion goal of two years. Carvalho called it a matter of human rights and decency, and said it's one of his highest priorities.

He also discussed a student enrollment shift, the teacher shortage and his goals for Jordan High School, which is being exposed daily to levels of lead 75 times what's considered toxic.

For Marc Brown's full interview with Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, watch the video above.

