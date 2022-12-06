LAUSD teachers hold rallies to draw attention to contract talks amid threat of walkout

LAUSD teachers held three separate rallies to draw attention to contract talks which could lead to a union walkout.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District teachers held three separate rallies on Monday to draw attention to contract negotiations which could lead to the union's second walkout in four years.

Teachers are seeking higher pay, more support staff, smaller classes and greener schools. They say the district is sitting on financial reserves of $3.4 billion and say now is the time to tap into those funds to avoid a strike.

United Teachers Los Angeles last walked off the job four years ago, staying out for one week until a new deal was brokered.

Hundreds of teachers held rallies Monday at LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, and at sites in Lake Balboa and Gardena.

They remain hopeful that a new deal can be struck.

"No one ever wants to go on strike," said UTLA president Cecily Myart-Cruz. "That's your last piece. What we want is actual fair negotiations, bargaining in good faith. Our educators deserve a living wage. When you have educators working two and three jobs - one job should be enough."

In response the district issued a statement: "Los Angeles Unified continues to meet with our labor partners regularly. We respect and acknowledge the dedication of our employees and the need to compensate them fairly in this current economic environment. We remain dedicated to avoiding protracted negotiations to keep the focus on our students and student achievement."