LAUSD teachers, workers vote to authorize strike as many seek higher pay, more support staff

LAUSD teachers held three separate rallies to draw attention to contract talks which could lead to a union walkout.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and workers voted to authorize a strike Saturday as educators continue to seek higher pay, more support staff, smaller classes and greener schools.

SEIU Local 99 said members submitted votes online from Jan. 23 - Feb 10, with 96% voting in support of a strike. Dates for the strike have not been set, but the vote allows workers on SEIU Local 99's bargaining team to call for a strike if necessary.

Members of SEIU Local 99 have been negotiating with LAUSD since April 2022, demanding "equitable wage increases, more full-time work, respectful treatment, and increased staffing levels for improved student services."

United Teachers Los Angeles last walked off the job four years ago, staying out for one week until a new deal was brokered.

In response, a Los Angeles Unified spokesperson issued the following statement: "Los Angeles Unified is committed to fair and equitable negotiations that offset the pressures of inflation for all employees who serve our students and schools. We are hopeful that we will reach an agreement at the negotiating table that is beneficial to our dedicated workforce and avoids disrupting the significant improvements we are making in instruction and social emotional support for students, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.