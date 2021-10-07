sex offender

Concern in Lancaster grows over relocation of convicted child rapist: 'Enough is enough'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is pushing residents to stop the possible placement of Lawtis Rhoden in Lancaster.
EMBED <>More Videos

Concern grows over relocation of convicted rapist: 'Enough is enough'

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is saying "enough is enough" and is pushing residents to stop the possible placement of a violent sexual predator in Lancaster.

A judge is still considering whether Lawtis Rhoden, who is now 72 years old and was convicted of multiple child rapes decades ago, should be placed under supervised release.

"Enough is enough," said Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley region. "This is becoming an issue of equity and we cannot allow the North County to be a recurrent location for violent criminals who have no nexus or connection to the area. Lawtis Donald Rhoden is a sexually violent predator who has committed heinous crimes against women and girls across multiple regions over the past 50 years. The Orange County Superior Court determined Orange County as Rhoden's official 'place of domicile,' and in 2019 ruled that he can be conditionally released to the community. Any proposed placements suggested by CONREP, the state contractor responsible for identifying possible locations, should be within Orange County. I find it hard to believe that none have been found, forcing the search to extend to Los Angeles and other surrounding counties."

READ ALSO | Inland Empire residents concerned about potential relocation of 'sexually violent predator'
EMBED More News Videos

A superior court judge is still considering whether a man convicted of multiple child rapes decades ago should be placed under supervised release in a High Desert community.



According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office, Rhoden raped a 13-year old victim in Florida in 1969.

He was convicted through a plea agreement of one felony count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and sentenced to state prison. After serving his prison sentence, he was paroled.

Years later, he was convicted of four more sexual assaults on children, including attacks in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

He spent nearly 20 years behind bars and was released from state prison.

But since he was found to be a sexually violent predator, he was committed to the Department of State Hospitals for treatment.

In 2019, the Orange County Superior Court ordered Rhoden suitable for supervised release, but later found "extraordinary circumstances" that would mean he couldn't be placed in Orange County - his last place of residence.

Barger said the proposed placement is about eight miles from the closest sheriff's station.

"The location is also a considerable distance from any support programs and essential care services," read a statement issued by Barger's office. "The rural terrain has unreliable cell phone and GPS service, which would be problematic for the 24/7 monitoring that will be necessary to ensure community safety."

A placement hearing for Rhoden is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange County Superior Court.

Concerns and comments must be sent in before Oct. 19 to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newberry springssan bernardino countyorange countyrapesex offendersex abuse against childrensex crimesex abusechild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX OFFENDER
Residents outraged as sexual predator moves into SoCal neighborhood
Proposed relocation of convicted child rapist in the IE draws backlash
CA father tackles sex offender who broke into daughter's room
OC sex offender Cary Smith now in Megan's Law database
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Intermittent showers to be followed by widespread rain across SoCal
Biden makes economic case for COVID vaccines
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of OC oil spill
Brian Laundrie's father arrives at Florida reserve to help search
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer speaks out on sex assault allegations
Show More
Target introducing 'buy now, pay later' program
James Bond star Daniel Craig gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
LAPD arrest man suspected of raping teen girl
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News