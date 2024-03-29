Disagreements may cause delays for LAX's People Mover project until late 2025

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Things are moving slower than expected for LAX's Automated People Mover, or APM. Disagreements may cause project delays until 2025.

According to the credit agency Fitch Ratings, which recently downgraded the project's bond rating, the APM may not be ready until late 2025 because of disagreements between the airport and the contractor, LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS), over the timeline, production and compensation.

This comes despite the project's construction phase being 96.8% completed, according to the credit agency.

"Significant construction progress has been made, but the project is required to undergo a rigorous testing and commissioning process and is not expected to be completed until October 2025," Fitch Ratings said in its report.

Despite the delay, Fitch Ratings says it "does not foresee funding issues." The project had been slated to finish in 2024.

APM is an electric train system on a 2.25-mile elevated guideway with six stations total, including three inside and outside of the central terminal area, which would not only take passengers to the terminals but also to other airport areas like the rental car facility and the West CTA station. It aims to relieve traffic congestion. It will be free for all users and will operate 24/7.

During peak hours, the APM will run nine trains, each with four cars, and will be capable of carrying 50 passengers and their luggage for a total of 200 passengers per train.

The $2 billion project started construction in 2019. It's part of an effort to revamp LAX ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.