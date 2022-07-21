Shuttle bus crash at LAX leaves at least 2 seriously injured, officials say

Due to a vehicle accident on the lower level of the central terminal area traffic may be slower. Please consider using the upper level during the response to the traffic accident. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 21, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured Thursday during a crash involving a shuttle bus at the Los Angeles International Airport, city fire officials say.According to authorities, there were about 30 people on board at the time of the crash, which occurred on the lower level of the airport.Most of them weren't injured, but officials say two people suffered serious injuries.Firefighters have set up a triage area to help assess injuries.Airport officials are asking travelers in the area to consider using the upper level as traffic on the lower levels may be congested.