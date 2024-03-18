Major traffic delays and spring break travel impacted by construction at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With spring break travel underway, LAX is expected to be busier than usual over the next few weeks, but a construction project at the airport has caused major traffic delays for travelers.

"Construction delays on EB and WB Century Blvd. have caused increased traffic congestion near LAX," airport officials posted Sunday on X at 12:47 p.m. "LA Airport Police, LADOT and flaggers are onsite to aid with airport access. There may be impacts to some flight times. Please contact your carrier for up to date information."

Traffic was so bad on Sunday that some people decided to get out of their cars and just walk to the terminals. Some flights were even impacted because some crew members couldn't make it on time.

On Friday, officials said that to facilitate work for the airport's Automated People Mover, a temporary overnight closure of Century Boulevard's eastbound lanes between Sepulveda and Airport Boulevards and westbound lanes between Airport Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue would be implemented until 7 a.m. Sunday. However, they added that dates and times were subject to change.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the airport said: "Normal traffic and lane configurations near LAX have resumed. Some flight times may be impacted due to previous traffic congestion. Please contact your carrier for up-to-date information."

The TSA expects to screen 47 million passengers across the country between March 7 and next Monday.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.