Travel

LAX Terminal 2 reopens after suspicious package found in ticketing area

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - July 2, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On a busy Fourth of July holiday getaway day, part of a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was temporarily evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in a ticketing area, officials said.

The discovery was made about 7 a.m. in the ticketing area of Terminal 2, Los Angeles World Airports said on Twitter.

Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level.

The shutdown was impacting traffic for all passengers.

The LAPD bomb squad was summoned to examine the package, and the "all clear" was announced on Twitter at 8 a.m..

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to White House
South LA residents grapple with damage left in wake of blast
'Catastrophic failure' occurred during South LA fireworks detonation
LIVE: 2 more bodies pulled from FL condo, including rescuer's child
US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains
Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
Teen Boy Scout recounts being bitten by shark off Catalina Island
Show More
Co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate requests to resign
California homicides jump 31% in 2020, most in 13 years
LA County reports highest daily COVID cases since mid-April
South LA explosion evacuees return home to recover belongings
FACEism: The street artist who used graffiti to escape LA's violence
More TOP STORIES News