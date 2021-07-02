LAX Terminal 2 reopens after suspicious package found in ticketing area

The discovery was made about 7 a.m. in the ticketing area of Terminal 2, Los Angeles World Airports said on Twitter.
Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level.
Airport Police have cleared a suspicious item from inside Terminal 2. Continue to allow extra time as the roads are reopened. Thank you for your patience.— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 2, 2021
The shutdown was impacting traffic for all passengers.
The LAPD bomb squad was summoned to examine the package, and the "all clear" was announced on Twitter at 8 a.m..
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.