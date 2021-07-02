LAX Terminal 2 reopens after suspicious package found in ticketing area

Airport Police have cleared a suspicious item from inside Terminal 2. Continue to allow extra time as the roads are reopened. Thank you for your patience. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 2, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On a busy Fourth of July holiday getaway day, part of a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was temporarily evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in a ticketing area, officials said.The discovery was made about 7 a.m. in the ticketing area of Terminal 2, Los Angeles World Airports said on Twitter.Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level.The shutdown was impacting traffic for all passengers.The LAPD bomb squad was summoned to examine the package, and the "all clear" was announced on Twitter at 8 a.m..