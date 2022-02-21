los angeles international airport

Some lanes on LAX arrivals level to close overnight starting Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Some lanes on LAX arrivals level to close overnight starting Monday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- If you're headed to the Los Angeles International Airport overnight over the next few weeks, you may run into some construction traffic.

Starting Monday, the outer lanes of Lower World Way - the arrivals level of LAX - will be closed overnight for more than two weeks while crews construct a pedestrian bridge over the roadway, airport officials announced.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night starting Monday and through Wednesday March 9, the outer lanes of the Lower/Arrivals level will be closed to traffic.

The closure will also occur on April 4 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to the Lower/Arrivals level inner lanes, and airport officials warned people visiting LAX to watch for posted signs and use caution when driving through construction areas.

The bridge being constructed will connect the Terminal 1 extension to the future Automated People Mover Central Terminal Area Station.

The 2.25-mile Automated People Mover is the centerpiece of the airport's modernization program. The train system will have six total stations -- three inside the Central Terminal Area and three outside the CTA, which will connect the train system to L.A. Metro and a car rental facility.

Officials expect the train system to be ready in 2023, and the full modernization project is expected to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, being held in L.A.



Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyairport newsair traveltravelconstructionlos angeleslos angeles international airporttravel tipstrafficroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Unruly passenger hit by coffee pot, stopped from opening door: Witness
NFLer Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence at LAX
LAX Automated People Mover set to open to the public by 2023
Dozens of LAX flights delayed, canceled due to East Coast storm
TOP STORIES
NTSB: Pilot reported mechanical difficulties before OC chopper crash
Presidents Day deals: Best sales available this holiday weekend
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
SoCal to see rainy conditions, cooler temps Monday
LASD disperses hundreds gathered in WeHo after rapper Yeat a no-show
Woman killed in head-on crash after driver made U-turn on freeway: CHP
Ukrainian community rallies in LA demanding Russia end invasion threat
Show More
Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
Jamal Edwards, pioneering music entrepreneur, dead at 31
Kindness earns 11-year-old Kid of the Year honors
Antisemitic flyers found in 2 Orange County neighborhoods
More TOP STORIES News