LAX: Worker dies after equipment collapse at construction site near Theme Building

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A worker died Saturday morning after an incident that officials at Los Angeles International Airport described as an "equipment collapse" at a construction site near the Theme Building.

The victim was identified only as a man.

The collapse was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of World Way, prompting a response from Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

The LAFD confirmed the man died at the scene but referred questions about the matter to LAX.

"Los Angeles World Airports' thoughts and prayers are with the person's family, friends and fellow construction workers during this horrible tragedy," LAX said in a statement.

Traffic was redirected near the scene. There were no reports of flight delays as a result of the incident.

The cause of the equipment collapse is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyconstructionlos angeles international airportconstruction accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Sens. Harris, Sanders, Markey propose $2K monthly payments amid pandemic
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
COVID patient taken off ventilator after UCLA plasma transfusion
Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
Coronavirus: Masks no longer required in Inland Empire
Show More
Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy
Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Pasadena
2 NY children die to mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
OC hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
More TOP STORIES News