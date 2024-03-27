Liam Neeson joined by lifelong friends in new crime thriller 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'

'Sit with you bag of popcorn and have a good time.' Liam Neeson thinks his new thriller 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' is not just good entertainment, but also the perfect length after a season of 3-hour movies.

HOLLYWOOD -- Liam Neeson is heading back at the box office in a tough new role. He leads the cast of a crime thriller that takes us to Ireland. It's called "In the Land of Saints and Sinners." Neeson plays an ex-assassin who decides to use his gun again when some IRA terrorists come to his coastal Irish town.

"It was a good script. It had a, you know, a few levels to it. It wasn't just pure sort of violence or anything," said Neeson.

Neeson joked that his character's bluntness and dark humor may just be rooted in the Irish heritage.

"I would like to think it is, you know? However, I'm sure the Scots and the Welsh would disagree with me," laughed Neeson. "But I'd like to think it's Irish."

For Neeson, part of the fun of making this movie was working with old friends.

"I know! Ciaran (Hinds) is the brother I never had. We've known each other for 50 years. Colm Meaney, I've known for 40 years. So that was lovely," said Neeson. "Generally speaking, I think they're in for a good, a good evening's entertainment. It's not a movie that's three, three and a half hours long. God knows these directors! It's, you know, a hundred minutes. Perfect length, you know, to sit with your bag of popcorn and have a good time."

"In The Land of Saints & Sinners" is rated "R" for violence and language. It'll be in theatres on March 29.