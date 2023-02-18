WATCH LIVE

movie theater

Missing purse lost 30 years ago found inside movie theater during construction

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 18, 2023 1:46PM
Movie theater construction workers in Wilkesboro, NC found a missing purse lost 30 years ago.

WILKESBORO, N.C. -- A 30-year mystery was solved this week with the help of some North Carolina construction workers.

The mystery involved a purse missing since 1992.

Sherry Church was 17 years old when she went to the Liberty Theatre one night in north Wilkesboro.

That was the night she lost her purse, she thought, for good.

But, during a recent remodeling of the theater, a worker was hit in the head with something that fell out of the ceiling. It was Sherry's purse!

Inside the purse was Sherry's birth certificate, an old job application, a class schedule, make up and more.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
