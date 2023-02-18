Missing purse lost 30 years ago found inside movie theater during construction

WILKESBORO, N.C. -- A 30-year mystery was solved this week with the help of some North Carolina construction workers.

The mystery involved a purse missing since 1992.

Sherry Church was 17 years old when she went to the Liberty Theatre one night in north Wilkesboro.

That was the night she lost her purse, she thought, for good.

But, during a recent remodeling of the theater, a worker was hit in the head with something that fell out of the ceiling. It was Sherry's purse!

Inside the purse was Sherry's birth certificate, an old job application, a class schedule, make up and more.