LA County Lifeguards share the rewards of serving the community

L.A. County Lifeguards patrol some of the most iconic beaches in the world and they're looking for trainees to join their ranks.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- With the arrival of Summer comes a increased demand for lifeguards to keep beaches and coastlines safe. L.A. County Lifeguards patrol some of the most visited beaches in the world and they're looking for new trainees to join this elite team of heroes.

"For the Los Angeles County Fire Department, we're like the Navy Seals. We're that specialized water unit that responds to the coast," said Captain Ocean Lifeguard Pono Barnes. "When you come home wet, sandy and cold, you're totally gassed. But you know that you did something good for your community."

"Being an L.A. County Lifeguard is one of the most fulfilling experiences I've had in my life," said Captain Ocean Lifeguard Julio Rodriguez. "Once I got a taste of this career, this profession, I fell in love with it."

To learn how to become an L.A. County Lifeguard go to: joinlacountylifeguards.com