See incredible video of lighting strikes across San Francisco Bay Area

As you can see in the video player above, some of the clips were slowed down so you can see the bolts.
Record-breaking heat wave continues to grip SoCal this week, extends Flex Alert
Many people around the region were woken up by the thunder and are staying up to watch the lightning.
This rare thunderstorm came as the Bay Area continues to experience intense, record-breaking heat -- similar to the scorching conditions in Southern California. Rolling power outages are impacting hundreds of thousands across the state.
Lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight. There's moisture associated with this, not just dry lightning.
VIDEO: Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave
According to CAL FIRE, there were many fires sparked by lightning strikes. And the storm caused power outages as well.
At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Winds close to 50 miles per hour were seen as storms rolled through.
SoCal forecast: Sizzling heat wave continues
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday as heat wave brings threat of rolling blackouts
5 Lightning myths debunked
Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises