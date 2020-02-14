Weather

SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday

Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave will continue to roast Southern California all week, bringing dangerous conditions, unhealthy outdoor conditions and an increased risk of fire

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Wednesday for most of Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on Monday with a high of 91 degrees, staying in the 90s all week.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures all week, with a high of 102 on Monday.

The coastal areas will also be warm, reaching the 80s at beaches.

