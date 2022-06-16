movie

'Lightyear' blasts off with unique origin story for Buzz, fellow Space Rangers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Lightyear' stars shine in Disney-Pixar origin story

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie, "Lightyear," tells the story of the heroic Buzz Lightyear. Turns out, before he was ever an action figure featured in the "Toy Story" movies, Buzz was a space ranger. "Lightyear" gives us a look at his life.

For this film, Chris Evans is the voice of Buzz Lightyear, and was thrilled to do it!

"I was just living a childhood fantasy. You know, I've been really lucky in my career to have done a lot of things and work with a lot of wonderful people and been proud of a lot ot work I've done but-- this was something really personal to me," said Evans. "I love Pixar movies. I love animated movies."

Evans was honored to follow in the footsteps of Tim Allen, who voiced the Buzz action figure in the "Toy Story" movies.

"I was happy that I was able to respect his performance by stealing from it!" Evans joked.

The film also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba as Buzz' commander and best friend... and Keke Palmer as her granddaughter. Zurg, the evil force behind an army of robots, is voiced by James Brolin. And Taika Waititi is a clumsy space ranger named Mo.

"They're emotional stories. I always go to a Pixar film just to feel something. I know I'm gonna probably cry and I'm definitely gonna laugh and I'm gonna feel fulfilled at the end," said Waititi.

"Lightyear" is also a lesson in what it means to be a team.

"Teamwork, what it means to be a leader; it's not always the same," said Palmer. "Accepting that other people are leaders, allowing, empowering one another to step into their own leadership roles."

"Absolutely. And also that I think to be gentle with yourself, not be so hard on yourself either, but that a setback doesn't mean it's not a set-up for victory," said Aduba.

Brolin is proud to show this film to his family, including son Josh's kids.

"You know, he's got, what? A 34 year old, a 32 year old, a three year old and a one and a half year old!" said Brolin. "So there's a little space in there. Too old? Oh, actually, no, this picture is good for everybody."

"Lightyear" is rated PG and is in theaters June 17th.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviepixar
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
'Lightyear' stars Evans, Palmer meet for 1st time at film's premiere
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
Hulu's 'Fire Island' takes multi-cultural look at queerness, romance
'Hollywood Stargirl' focuses on friends, family, music, dreams
TOP STORIES
2 El Monte officers IDed after being killed in shootout with gunman
El Monte and SoCal law enforcement mourn fallen officers
CHP shooting suspect is a veteran who suffers from PTSD, family says
Brush fire breaks out in Angeles National Forest
Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
Gascón recall campaign says it has enough signatures to make ballot
Styrofoam-snacking 'superworms' could hold key to eliminating waste
Show More
DACA's 10th anniversary: What Dreamers say needs to change
LA County moves closer to returning to indoor mask requirement
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Karen Bass pulls slightly ahead of Rick Caruso in LA mayor's race
Details emerge about shooting that killed 3 at Boyle Heights party
More TOP STORIES News