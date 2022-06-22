double shooting

Rapper Lil Tjay 1 of two 2 men injured in shooting in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

The rapper rose to fame back in 2018 with his song "Resume."
NEW JERSEY -- Rapper Lil Tjay was one of two men wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

Following a 911 call at about 12:08 a.m., police officers responded to the shooting scene at an apartment complex.

Officers said they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second 22-year-old man was then found at a nearby gas station, also with a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to a hospital where they were being treated.

Their conditions were not released.

Lil Tjay is currently recognized for his hit song, "In My Head," which has been trending on TikTok.
