Lily Gladstone on her history making Oscar nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

HOLLYWOOD -- Best picture Oscar nominee "Killers of the Flower Moon" is back on the big screen this weekend. The Martin Scorsese directed drama introduces us to Lily Gladstone, who is navigating this new world of "Awards Season."

Gladstone is doing her best to stay grounded. She's already won the Golden Globe Award. Now she's also a first time Oscar nominee.

"It's still sinking in. I really wanted to just take a moment to remind my little self whatever that inner child is or to kind of project back in the timeline to, you know, my little discouraged, bullied overly exuberant self that it's like, it's okay, it's okay. It's like you're doing it!" said Gladstone. "So that's, yeah, I'm excited for that little girl that I once was."

Gladstone is hopeful that her film, and her recognition for it, sparks more indigenous stories in Hollywood.

"I definitely feel like this has set the new precedent for films at this level with this kind of budget, especially in the hands of largely non-native creatives to have this truly collaborative, like interdependence on each other," said Gladstone. "We have so many incredible native filmmakers, storytellers who are doing it themselves. Now. It's like where we are at a time where we have more of our storytellers getting the spotlight than we've had really since the 1920s. You know, it's taken 100 years to come back to that, where we're telling our own stories and people are interested."

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is now playing in select theaters and streaming globally on Apple TV+.