List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire

Several homes caught on fire in the Oak Park and Thousand Oaks area after the Woolsey Fire erupted Thursday.Crews battled smoke and flames trying to rescue homes. Using SkyMap7 technology, AIR7 HD mapped which homes were threatened by fire.Below is a list of homes damaged by the fire, as witnessed by ABC7 reporters.- Two homes on Churchwood Drive near Kanan Road- Two homes were burned on 5500 block of Wembly Avenue- One home on Lone Oak Drive- A brush along homes near Chesboro Road and Balkins Dr., south of the 101 Freeway- One home in Conejo Crest- Two homes on fire on Hillcrest Drive and Almon Drive- A brush fire was near homes on Fountain Crest Lane, East of Westlake Blvd.- A home was on fire east of Kanan Rd.- At least three homes were on fire on Whiteside Place and Loz Feliz Dr.- A brush fire sparked near homes on Ranch View Place and Twin Oaks Court- Homes on Las Virgenes Road were in danger after a brush fire hit the area