List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Several homes caught on fire in the Oak Park and Thousand Oaks area after the Woolsey Fire erupted Thursday.

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Several homes caught on fire in the Oak Park and Thousand Oaks area after the Woolsey Fire erupted Thursday.

Crews battled smoke and flames trying to rescue homes. Using SkyMap7 technology, AIR7 HD mapped which homes were threatened by fire.

Below is a list of homes damaged by the fire, as witnessed by ABC7 reporters.

- Two homes on Churchwood Drive near Kanan Road
- Two homes were burned on 5500 block of Wembly Avenue
- One home on Lone Oak Drive
- A brush along homes near Chesboro Road and Balkins Dr., south of the 101 Freeway
- One home in Conejo Crest
- Two homes on fire on Hillcrest Drive and Almon Drive

- A brush fire was near homes on Fountain Crest Lane, East of Westlake Blvd.
- A home was on fire east of Kanan Rd.
- At least three homes were on fire on Whiteside Place and Loz Feliz Dr.
- A brush fire sparked near homes on Ranch View Place and Twin Oaks Court
- Homes on Las Virgenes Road were in danger after a brush fire hit the area

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firebuilding fireapartment firefire rescueVentura CountyOak ParkThousand Oaks
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire chars 8,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Oak Park: Multiple homes burned by Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Ferocious winds to continue early Friday amid dangerous fires
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
'Faulty equipment' blamed for active shooter reports at Topsail High
Show More
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
More News