1 person wounded after gunfire erupts in Little Tokyo shopping district

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot and hospitalized after gunfire erupted in LA's Little Tokyo Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the area of Second Street near the Japanese Village Plaza.

One person was wounded and was taken to the hospital while still conscious and breathing, police say.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.