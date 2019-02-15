WATCH LIVE: Aurora shooting leaves at least 1 dead, multiple wounded at Henry Pratt Company

SPECIAL REPORT: Aurora shooting leaves at least 1 dead, multiple injured

AURORA, Ill. --
Four City of Aurora police officers and multiple civilians were injured in an active shooter situation in west suburban Aurora Friday afternoon.

Aurora Police said the shooter has been "neutralized." At least one person is confirmed dead and the Kane County Coroner is on the scene.
ABC7 Chicago's Alexis McAdams reports live from the scene of a mass shooting in Aurora.


The officers who were injured are in stable condition, according to City of Aurora representative Clayton Mohammed.

WATCH: City of Aurora Director of Communications Clayton Mohammed provides update on shooting
Aurora city official Clayton Muhammad provides an update on the shooting that injured multiple police officers, civilians.



Hospital officials said three civilians were sent to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and three civilians were sent to Rush Copley Medical Center, for a total of six. None of their conditions were available. One of the victims was transferred from Mercy Hospital to Good Samaritan Hospital in unknown condition.

ATF and FBI agents responded to the scene at approximately 2:37 p.m.

Officials have said how many civilians were injured or commented on any of their conditions.

Four City of Aurora police offciers were shot and are in stable condition, and multiple civilians were injjured in an active shooter situation in Aurora Friday.



Police are expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to attend.

At 3 p.m., the City of Aurora tweeted that the alleged shooter had been apprehended but the lockdown continued. Aurora Police later confirmed that the situation had been secured and parents should contact school districts for dismissal plans.



West Aurora Schools were on soft lockdown for several hours. The lockdown was lifted at about 3:30 p.m. and students were dismissed.

A high school student in Aurora is now looking for her two younger siblings after school lockdowns were lifted following an active shooter situation at Henry Pratt Co.


John Probst, a Henry Pratt employee who escaped the building, said he saw a man holding a pistol with a laser sight. He said he recognized the shooter as a coworker.

There would have been approximately 30 people in the building at the time of the shooting, Probst said.

Probst said he saw other coworkers injured and that the shooter was firing indiscriminately.

"Like I said, we were just scared": Active shooting survivor describes escape
John Probst, who works at Henry Pratt Company, describes the shooting at his workplace in Aurora and how he escaped.



"One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shootin', and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building," Probst said.

Probst said he and a coworker escaped through the back door. Probst said a nearby resident allowed Probst and his coworker to shelter in his home.

'They had no coats on, so I let them in": Homeowner describes giving shelter to active shooting survivors
Homeowner Gabriel lives behind the scene of the shooting in Aurora and describes how and why he let several survivors into his home after they escaped.



Officials have asked that residents on the west side of Aurora to remain sheltered until the search for the shooter has ended.

The Henry Pratt Company is located in the 400-block of South Highland Avenue.

The active shooter situation was confirmed by the City of Aurora on Twitter at 2:23 p.m.


At approximately 2:20 p.m., several SWAT officers were visible outside the Henry Pratt building and the scene appeared to still be active. Several ambulances were being staged away from the building for any potential victims.

Witnesses reported that there were at least 30 police cars on the scene.

Senator Dick Durbin tweeted Friday afternoon to express his gratitude for law enforcement officers who helped bring the shooter into custody.


Governor JB Pritzker said in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation.



Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.



The Illinois FOP said in a statement released Friday:

"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these four courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed. These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery."

This is a breaking story that will be updated as information becomes available.
