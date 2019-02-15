EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5141066" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Chicago's Alexis McAdams reports live from the scene of a mass shooting in Aurora.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.



THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!



More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

My heart breaks for Aurora. I'm tracking updates on the situation with my staff. Thank you to the members of law enforcement who are responding to the emergency. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 15, 2019

I am monitoring the shooting in Aurora and encourage all residents to follow the directives of their local law enforcement. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 15, 2019

Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019

Four City of Aurora police officers and multiple civilians were injured in an active shooter situation in west suburban Aurora Friday afternoon.Aurora Police said the shooter has been "neutralized." At least one person is confirmed dead and the Kane County Coroner is on the scene.The officers who were injured are in stable condition, according to City of Aurora representative Clayton Mohammed.Hospital officials said three civilians were sent to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and three civilians were sent to Rush Copley Medical Center, for a total of six. None of their conditions were available. One of the victims was transferred from Mercy Hospital to Good Samaritan Hospital in unknown condition.ATF and FBI agents responded to the scene at approximately 2:37 p.m.Officials have said how many civilians were injured or commented on any of their conditions.Police are expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to attend.At 3 p.m., the City of Aurora tweeted that the alleged shooter had been apprehended but the lockdown continued. Aurora Police later confirmed that the situation had been secured and parents should contact school districts for dismissal plans.West Aurora Schools were on soft lockdown for several hours. The lockdown was lifted at about 3:30 p.m. and students were dismissed.John Probst, a Henry Pratt employee who escaped the building, said he saw a man holding a pistol with a laser sight. He said he recognized the shooter as a coworker.There would have been approximately 30 people in the building at the time of the shooting, Probst said.Probst said he saw other coworkers injured and that the shooter was firing indiscriminately."One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shootin', and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building," Probst said.Probst said he and a coworker escaped through the back door. Probst said a nearby resident allowed Probst and his coworker to shelter in his home.Officials have asked that residents on the west side of Aurora to remain sheltered until the search for the shooter has ended.The Henry Pratt Company is located in the 400-block of South Highland Avenue.The active shooter situation was confirmed by the City of Aurora on Twitter at 2:23 p.m.At approximately 2:20 p.m., several SWAT officers were visible outside the Henry Pratt building and the scene appeared to still be active. Several ambulances were being staged away from the building for any potential victims.Witnesses reported that there were at least 30 police cars on the scene.Senator Dick Durbin tweeted Friday afternoon to express his gratitude for law enforcement officers who helped bring the shooter into custody.Governor JB Pritzker said in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.The Illinois FOP said in a statement released Friday:"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these four courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed. These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery."