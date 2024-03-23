WATCH LIVE

LIVE: Authorities chasing DUI suspect through San Gabriel Valley area

Saturday, March 23, 2024 6:26AM
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Authorities are chasing a suspected DUI driver in the San Gabriel Valley area.

The pursuit started in the Monterey Park area late Friday night and made its way northeast.

Authorities chased a suspected DUI driver in the San Gabriel Valley area.

The driver has been mostly traveling at fairly slow speeds, both on surface streets and on the 605 Freeway.

There were at least four times when the suspect made a complete stop at stop signs. At one point, the suspect rolled down the window and made gestures at officers, though it's unclear what the suspect was attempting to tell them.

For the majority of the pursuit, the driver stayed in the San Gabriel Valley area, mostly in Duarte.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

