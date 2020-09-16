LIVE: Firefighters battling massive blaze ripping through building in South LA

Intense flames destroyed the roof a building in South Los Angeles, prompting a large response from firefighters.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive structure fire in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The blaze erupted in a building in the 1700 block of W. Florence Avenue, near Western Avenue in the Harvard Park area of South L.A.

AIR7 HD was over the scene shortly before 6 a.m. as firefighters were on the roof of the building and attempting to extinguish the intense flames.

Firefighters went into defensive mode and attacked the flames from the ground to stop it from spreading.

Authorities believe the building is home to a dry cleaning business.

Details regarding injuries and the cause of the fire were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
