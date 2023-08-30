'Live with Kelly and Mark' returns next week

NEW YORK -- If you have been feeling like you cannot live without new episodes of 'Live,' get ready for Monday, September 4.

The nationally syndicated morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Mark' returns Labor Day.

'Live' begins its 36th year with an exciting week of guests.

Here's what you can expect on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' next week:

Monday, September 4

Dancer Derek Hough previews the next season of the hit-series 'Dancing with the Stars' and talks about his judging duties. 'Dancing with the Stars' will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, streaming the following day on Hulu. Additionally, music group Shinedown performs.

Tuesday, September 5

Singer Melissa Etheridge breaks down her new memoir 'Talking to My Angels.' Kelly and Mark kick off 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week,' featuring experts on how to best work with your partner. Author Gabrielle Bernstein shares team-building exercises.

Wednesday, September 6

Charity Lawson stops by the studio with her new fiancé Dotun Olubeko to discuss their life after ABC's 'The Bachelorette.' Actor Jake Gyllenhaal also talks to Kelly and Mark about his new children's book 'The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles.' 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week' continues with author Janine Driver on the importance of body language.

Thursday, September 7

Actor Josh Gad talks to Kelly and Mark about his role in Broadway's 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' In addition, singer Phillip Phillips performs in studio. For 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week' Dr. Gail Saltz shares tips on team building.

Friday, September 8

TV personalities Brie and Nikki Bella chat about their podcast 'The Nikki & Brie Show.' Plus, lifestyle expert Monica Mangin returns with bargains for better sleep. 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week' wraps up with expert Robin Long and partner Pilates.

'Live with Kelly and Mark' is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa. 'Live with Kelly and Mark' is owned by the same parent company as ABC Owned Television Stations.