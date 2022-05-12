'Enjoy the nature': Fullerton Arboretum offers locals a serene, unexpected escape

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Localish LA is giving us a closer look at museums across Southern California. We headed to the Fullerton Arboretum - a serene, free garden tucked away at California State University Fullerton."If you want to be with nature, and you don't have the time to drive off to Big Bear or the Mojave Desert, this is a place," said Greg Dyment, the director or the Fullerton Arboretum."It's a really, really beautiful place. I love it," said Jiselle Padilla from Whittier."I could feel my energy just kind of grounded so I can really feel myself being present. It's beautiful," said Daqun Phillip from Walnut.The Arboretum is 26 acres. The first thing you see, which locals call a showstopper, is the waterfall. From there, you walk over the bridge, then you come to an open space.There's a historic home and a lovely rose garden. Many visitors also come for the birds and their sweet chirping sounds.It doesn't cost anything to visit, but they do ask for donations to help maintain the grounds.