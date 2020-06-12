9-year-old protests solo for Black Lives Matter

After 9-year-old Aiden Kelley heard his neighbor's idea to draw hearts along their South Shore neighborhood sidewalks, he didn't waste any time in spreading the message of love and friendship.
"I just wanted to support like everyone and make sure everybody feels happy because there's been a couple of crazy things happening over the past few days," Kelley said.
The Andrew Jackson Language Academy student took it a step further.
He wanted to be part of the movement he'd heard about and seen on TV, so with a ruler and piece of paper, he made his own Black Lives Matter sign and stood outside his house by himself.
