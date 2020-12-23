localish

Boxing for Bullies gives young people a fighting chance at life

HOUSTON, Texas -- A neighborhood boxing program in Houston's Fourth Ward is working to knock out bullying and build kids' confidence.

LaFrance Burns and his wife, Bianca, first started Boxing for Bullies as a way for young people to channel their frustrations and learn some important life lessons.

Burns first started the program after seeing a video of his younger cousin being bullied and attacked at school. But the workouts aren't about punching - they're about improving self-esteem and preventing bullying, suicides, and violence in the community.

"We're therapy, we're boxing therapy," said Bianca Burns. "That's our whole mission, is to allow people to let their frustration, anxiety and depression out. Anything that's pent up inside of them, let it out, so that we can fill them back up with greatness."

To check out the program, visit Instagram.com/BoxingForBullies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedhoustonworkoutbullyingboxingktrkneighborhoodlocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience
Teen artist gains recognition from Kamala Harris
Zen out with this California spa's cedar enzyme bath
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 patient fatally beaten at Antelope Valley Hospital
Kirk Cameron hosts maskless caroling event amid COVID-19 surge
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say
LA County Sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19
Why isn't CA using the USNS Mercy to help overwhelmed hospitals?
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
Show More
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
"Disease X" may become the next deadly virus
Inside the tailor that sewed up inspiration for Pixar's 'Soul'
1st Moderna vaccines distributed in Long Beach
Lakers receive 2020 NBA championship rings
More TOP STORIES News