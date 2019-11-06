'Carp Cowboys' Wrangle Invasive Flying Fish to Keep Them at Bay

Invasive Asian carp have presented a serious threat to the ecology of the Great Lakes for years. While the threat is still very real, the battle to keep them at bay has been largely successful, thanks in part to the "Carp Cowboys."

The 'Carp Cowboys' are working in the Illinois River to remove the invasive flying fish as a measure to protect the Great Lakes.

"We want to do something. Slow down the carp population, provide some time, make sure we have the best solutions," said Kevin Irons of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "I have to be really proud because this is exceeding our expectations."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mt. San Jacinto College on lockdown after man with gun seen
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
DUI suspect in Long Beach crash that killed family is arrested again
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Show More
Borderline shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates arrested, sheriff says
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Damon, Bale race on to the big screen with 'Ford v Ferrari'
Los Angeles becomes first 'Blue Community' in US
More TOP STORIES News