Teenager Loses 60 pounds to enlist in army

Mario Papaneri is a high school senior in Cherry Hill, NJ. The 18-year-old enlisted in the Army after losing 60 pounds to meet the requirement.

He achieved his goal by changing his diet and sticking to a grueling regimen.


Five months ago he certainly couldn't finish the training workouts. His transformation can serve as a lesson for anyone.

He will graduate from high school in June and head out for basic combat training in Fort Leonardwood in Missouri in July.


Mario's desire to serve his country is the driving force behind his transformation.
