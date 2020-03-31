community strong

Family stays connected with father in Africa through heartwarming chalk messages

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- COVID-19 is keeping families at home around the world, but the Callaway family is staying in touch thousands of miles away from each other!

Shellie and her son are in League City, Texas while Robert is halfway around the world in Africa, working in oil and gas in Equatorial Guinea.

Robert is supposed to return home in April, but he doesn't know if the travel restrictions will be lifted by then. To stay connected, Shellie and her son are sending love to Rob via the driveway!

Every day, they leave a special message that Rob can see when he checks the family's security cameras.

They were even able to reveal he is a match to donate a kidney to Shellie's mother!

The Callaways say these last few weeks have felt like a year, but these chalk messages are the bright point of their day and keeping them together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citycommunity strongcoronavirusfamilyall goodcovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Houston's 'Bread Man' giving away loaves to hospitality workers
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
LA supervisors to vote on removing sheriff as head of emergency ops
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures a year after his death
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
SoCal nail salons donate supplies to health care workers
Show More
Dreaming of You: Why we still love Selena
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
OC company offers curbside pickup for produce boxes
Essential workers on front lines facing increased stress, health worries
Man accused in sword attack fatally shot by police in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News