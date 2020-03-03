Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!

A love of cooking and the guiding hand of a grandmother made Cookie Spin possible. It's home to what customers call an "epic" treat, deep dish cookies."We're in Chicago, so it's got to be a deep dish," Cookie Spin Owner Joe Lamondi said. "I always felt the best part of the cookie was a soft gooey center, so I wanted to make the whole cookie that way."Lamondi and his team use specially-made pans so the desserts keep their shape, but these aren't your everyday muffin tins."They're not angled, so the cookie will bake straight up and down," Lamondi said.Flavors vary from birthday cake to salted caramel brownie, ultimate peanut butter, and good ole' chocolate chip.4350 N Leavitt StreetChicago, IL 60618(773) 739-9400