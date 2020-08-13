A magical candlelit dining experience under the stars

LOS ANGELES -- Candlelight is a unique series of magical dining experiences!

Surrounded by sounds of classical music under the stars, guests enjoy a special night out. Set in an intimate atmosphere at different venues around the world, Candlelight is a mini escape amid the on-going pandemic - where social distancing is practiced and guests are expected to follow strict safety guidelines - yet a wonderful, romantic night out is made possible with good food and music.

"You can just get lost for a second. That's what I hope people walk away with," said Benjamin Simon, project manager with Fever.

The original idea was to make classical music more accessible. It's usually hosted in historic churches and grand venues, but since the onset of COVID-19, Candlelight shifted to outdoor, open-air venues where dinner is a focal point. Music is played, but it's not a concert.

"It was beautiful. The ambiance was everything. The music was wonderful," said Stacey Davis, a Los Angeles resident.

For more information click HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesromancekabcfoodlocalish show (lsh)localishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
South LA mother arrested for death of 4-year-old daughter
EDD scam: IE woman's stolen information used to collect thousands
Show More
Video: CA officer saves man from being struck by train
LA County sees 1st West Nile death of the year
Video: 'Fire tornado' caught on video in Lake Fire perimeter
Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
More TOP STORIES News