localish

SF startup 'Feastin' revolutionizes food delivery service to keep Bay Area restaurants in business

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO -- The owners behind Bay Area's Bamboo Asia restaurants pivoted quickly during the pandemic to help bring the restaurant community together. Co-founders Sebastiaan Van De Rijt and Hannah Wagner realized there was not a food delivery service coming from the perspective of restaurant owners, so Feastin was born.

Their mission was to find a solution to delivering products throughout the entire Bay Area while helping restaurants reach even more customers than with existing delivery apps without paying any fees. Feastin delivers restaurant prepared meals, meal kits, desserts, and alcohol, plus grocery staples from local purveyors and farmers.

There are more than 20 restaurant partners, from Michelin-star cuisine to fast-casual brands. Feastin is all about giving back, especially during the holidays! For every purchase through Dec. 24, Feastin is donating a holiday meal for four to a local food bank. Help support local restaurants by visiting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscostartupkgomeal deliveryfoodcoronavirusfood bankcovid 19 pandemiclocalishmy go tocovid 19
LOCALISH
Muralist gives back with his art
Drop your Christmas lists in Santa Claus' mailbox!
15-year-old made history as one of the first female Eagle Scouts
San Jose family on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County again breaks records for COVID-19 deaths, cases
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
California reports record 53,711 new COVID cases in 1 day
Gascon's plan to reduce sentences sparks outrage from his own prosecutors
Kelly Gonez now youngest woman president of LAUSD Board of Education
Negro Leagues now recognized as part of MLB
LA County expected to get full initial allotment of Pfizer vaccine
Show More
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
Melania Trump removes her mask at hospital
Long Beach passes resolution backing hazard pay for grocery workers
More TOP STORIES News