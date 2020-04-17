be localish raleigh

Free Barbecue for Hospitality Workers

When Lawrence Barbecue lost all of their catering business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they quickly shifted gears to selling take-out to allow them to support their fellow food and beverage industry workers who are struggling during these times. Owner Jake Wood and executive chef Eddie Forbis are firing up the smoker every weekday and filling it with pork butts, Texas-style brisket, ribs, and chicken wings, they even have a vegan pulled pork made from smoked mushrooms. Wood is committed to making sure people are fed and will keep giving away meals to service workers for as long as the can. They frequently sell out, so it's best to get your order in early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown raleighsmall businessbe localish raleighmore in commonrestaurantsbarbecuelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials provide COVID-19 update - LIVE
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
SoCal mom in search of COVID-19 plasma donor for husband
LA County confirms 55 additional deaths, 399 new COVID-19 cases
Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in OC
Show More
Some sex assault victims collect own evidence amid COVID-19 pandemic
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
SoCal teen asks Barack Obama to deliver online address to class of 2020
With South Africa on lockdown, lions take it easy
More TOP STORIES News