From Joe Exotic to Dr. Fauci, this Chicago bakery makes treats inspired by quarantine

CHICAGO -- A Chicago-based french bakery is making sweets inspired by the coronavirus quarantine.

The "Dr. Fauci stud muffin" is quickly becoming a bestseller at Vanille Patisserie. These cupcakes decorated with the face of the top infectious disease doctor can be bought alongside the Joe Exotic-inspired "Tiger King Cake."

The Lincoln Park bakery has also decorated cakes after Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and even a hard-to-find product during the pandemic: toilet paper.

Bakery Owner Sophie Evanoff said their goal is to bring a smile to their customers' faces.

The only location currently open during the COVID-19 pandemic is Vanille Patisserie's Lincoln Park store.

They're accepting pick-up orders and only allowing two customers in the store at a time.

Vanille's decorative sweets have been such a hit that they have welcomed over 18 members back into the shop.

They have also found time to help feed first responders.

Evanoff said the positive messages they've gotten from customers make it all worthwhile.

To check out the bakery's quarantine specials, visit their website here.
