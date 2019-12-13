Good Dog: The freshest hot dogs in Houston

At Good Dog Houston, they buy local or make it by hand.

The gourmet hot dog restaurant started as a food truck in 2011, but they now have three locations in Houston.

Owners Danny Caballero and Mali Pferd said they have a passion for serving exceptional quality food.

Their unique hot dogs combine locally-sourced ingredients, fresh produce and handmade condiments for a flavor you won't find anywhere else.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodhot dogsrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ontario shootout: Probation officer, 2 children found dead in home
Riverside County deputies allegedly refused service at Starbucks
Hollywood's coroner retires after nearly 17 years
Man accused of slapping reporter's backside charged with sexual battery
OC suspects on the run after robbery turns into wild police chase
LA Public Library to stop charging late fees in 2020
Christmas arrives at Pacoima school with large homeless population
Show More
Eagle survives octopus attack thanks to these men
New test can predict which pregnancies will turn into a premature delivery
Norco residents on edge after possible mountain lion attack
Santa Anita Park unveils standing PET scan machine for horses
15-year-old boy with autism, PTSD found safe with teen girl in Fontana
More TOP STORIES News