Houston couple's love story after 9/11 inspires musical

HOUSTON -- Nick and Diane Marson lived half a world away from each other before they met on the darkest of days: September 11, 2001.

The two strangers were among thousands of passengers whose flights were unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland after the World Trade Center attacks.

But in the face of tragedy, the people of Gander opened their hearts and homes to stranded passengers.

Many of them began to form surprising bonds, like Nick and Diane who married one year after they met in Newfoundland.

See how this Houston couple's incredible story of finding love in an unexpected place helped inspire a Tony-award winning Broadway musical, Come From Away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonworld trade centerhoustonseptember 11loveseptember11u.s. & worldmusical
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
Assault suspect apprehended near Palmdale after chase
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say
LA County declares state of emergency over coronavirus
West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison
Video: Driver arrested for assault after wild crash in NoHo
Show More
60 Freeway reopens after officer-involved shooting in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
More TOP STORIES News