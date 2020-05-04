Houston flight attendant sings to help passengers stay calm on plane

HOUSTON, Texas -- Charise Miles has worked for Southwest Airlines for more than 20 years, but the flight attendant from Houston, Texas, has never faced a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

As more flights get canceled and fewer people fly, Miles is spreading joy by singing.

She went viral in 2017 when she sang a Christmas carol at the airport. Now thousands are sharing her video where she sings "Don't Worry Be Happy."

Miles says we truly are all in this together, and anyone can spread positivity and joy to others!
