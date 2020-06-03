Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beyoncé and her family were among the first members of St. John's Church in Houston, Texas. But even after becoming a worldwide icon, she hasn't forgotten the pastor and his important work.

Beyoncé and fellow Houston-native Megan Thee Stallion are donating all proceeds from "Savage Remix" to the church's nonprofit Bread of Life.

The money will help the group help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the difficult months to come.

Pastor Rudy Rasmus said Beyoncé grew up singing in the choir, and the Knowles family has returned to help every chance they get.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrapperbeyoncemore in commonktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests planned in OC, including 4 in Newport Beach
Protests to continue across SoCal amid outrage over George Floyd's death
3 in custody after officer-involved shooting, chase in South LA
Man arrested for posing as National Guard in downtown LA
Massive demonstration in Hollywood draws thousands
UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium used as 'field jail' during protests
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Show More
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
LA Pride will stage protest march in solidarity with the Black community
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on protests
CA man accused of cannibalizing 90-year-old grandmother
16-year-old South LA student shares personal experience with racism
More TOP STORIES News