localish

Coronavirus California: Marin County sets trend for drive-thru food fairs in Bay Area

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- With fairs across California canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of carnival rides and games have become a distant memory.

But longtime fair vendor and CEO of Stream Food and Beverage, Phillip Delahoyde, wanted to make sure that people didn't miss out on another important part of the fair -- the food.


"We decided that we were going to do drive-thru to bring fair food to the masses," Delahoyde states. Kettle corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy are just a few of the fair favorites that customers can order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san rafaelkgofoodcarnivallocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
New program helps homeless pets during COVID-19
Cakeland gets new taste of sweet artwork
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Dodgers' Kelly suspended after confrontation with Astros
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Child dies in Pasadena apartment fire, officials say
Here's what Riverside County's antibody study says about fatality rate, herd immunity
Florida man buys Lamborghini with PPP funds, officials say
LAPD looking for suspects who vandalized memorial
Show More
Teachers union rejects LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
OC Board of Education sues California over school closures
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
More TOP STORIES News